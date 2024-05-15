today's leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, April 2024
This report covers hrev57680 through hrev57719.
bitigchi applied internationalization to the display of number values.
PulkoMandy fixed “Favorites” items in Tracker file panels not working properly. (This was at beta5 milestone item.)
dalmegnu did some code cleanup in the Screen preferences.
waddlesplash fixed a Tracker crash that could sometimes happen when right-clicking outside of an open context menu. (This was a beta5 milestone item.)
waddlesplash reworked Appearance preferences to hide most system colors by default, but instead compute them automatically based off of just 3 main colors. This makes switching from “light mode” to “dark mode” much easier (just choose the “Panel background” color and make it a dark gray instead of a light gray; the font colors will automatically flip to white, etc.), though there’s still more improvement that could be made here. (This required a fair bit of work to come up with sensible methods to compute the secondary colors automatically.)
Kernel Space
Liliputing ☛ Qualcomm is bringing support for Snapdragon X chips to the mainline Linux kernel
The first PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips are expected to launch soon. And while most of the prototypes Qualcomm has shown off so far have been running Windows, the chip maker says it's also working on bringing support for its new processors to the mainline Linux kernel.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Conference 2024
LibreOffice Conference 2024 will take place in Luxembourg, at the Digital Learning Hub and the local campus of 42 Luxembourg in Belval, Esch-sur-Alzette, from 10 to 12 October 2024. As usual, the conference will be preceded by an open day for community member meetings on 9 October 2024.
