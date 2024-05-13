Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftoveers

GitHub remains the defacto king of open-source project hosting. But leaving my open-source projects, which I dump a lot of time into, at the mercy of Microsoft's quarterly earnings report has struck me as unwise for a long time. There are a few other less-used hosting providers, but switching to one would just be kicking the can down the road; those quarterly earnings reports will always have their day. In the long run the most stable home for my open-source projects is under my own domain name.

As of today, I'm self-hosting all my public git repos (that I still care about).