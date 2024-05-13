today's howtos
-
Tony Finch ☛ Migrating to BIND9 dnssec-policy
Here are some notes on migrating a signed zone from BIND’s old auto-dnssec to its new dnssec-policy.
I have been procrastinating this migration for years, and I avoided learning anything much about dnssec-policy until this month. I’m writing this from the perspective of a DNS operator rather than a BIND hacker.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postman on Manjaro. Postman is a powerful tool for API testing that simplifies the development and testing processes by allowing developers to create, share, test, and document APIs. This is essential in modern software development, which heavily relies on efficient and effective API integration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Samba on Debian 12. Samba, an open-source implementation of the SMB/CIFS protocol, provides a robust solution for integrating GNU/Linux systems with backdoored Windows networks.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable and Use Nautilus Samba/CIFS/Windows File Sharing Feature on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Nautilus file manager can share directories/folders of your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system that you can access from Windows, MacOS, and other GNU/Linux devices. You may not find the file-sharing option in the context menu of the Nautilus file manager in a new Ubuntu 24.04 LTS installation.
-
The New Stack ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Pro on Your Servers
Ubuntu Server has been my go-to server operating system for years.