GNU Linux-Libre 6.9 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

posted by Marius Nestor on May 13, 2024



Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.

On top of that, GNU Linux-libre 6.9 also adjusts for changes around an hex-encoded sourceless blob, cleans up various new devicetree files for AArch64 implementations by TI, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, and fixes an initialization freeze in the Intel i915 graphics driver from previous release.

