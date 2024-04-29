Shotcut 24.04 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Encoder Filter

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 29, 2024



Coming almost two months after Shotcut 24.02, this new release introduces an Ambisonic Encoder audio filter to enhance the ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support introduced in the previous version. Moreover, Shotcut 24.04 adds an indication to the on-video control for the new Ambisonic Decoder audio filter.

Shotcut 24.04 also introduces two new view scops, namely Audio Vector and Audio Surround, adds a new Time Format setting to show everywhere that timecode is displayed or editable, and adds a new “Apply Copied Filters” option to Timeline > Edit menu and the context menu with support for handling multiple selected video clips.

