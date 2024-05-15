Long before Haskell coalesced into a programming language, it was a swarm of theoretical concepts. In 1977, the computer scientist John Backus delivered an influential lecture titled “Can Programming Be Liberated From the Von Neumann Style?” In it, he argued that existing languages were becoming bloated and ineffective. It was a clarion call to evolve “functional programming” from mathematical esoterica to a practical tool.

Programming paradigms are mainly divided into “imperative programming” and “functional programming.” The dichotomy isn’t clear-cut, as a growing number of languages support both styles, but for our purposes it may be enough to say that in imperative programming you write code as a series of steps, line by line, while in functional programming you define mathematical functions and let the machine worry about the steps. In terms of actual functionality and usage, imperative programming is the far more common approach.