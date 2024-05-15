Programming Leftovers
Wired ☛ Inside the Cult of the Haskell Programmer
Long before Haskell coalesced into a programming language, it was a swarm of theoretical concepts. In 1977, the computer scientist John Backus delivered an influential lecture titled “Can Programming Be Liberated From the Von Neumann Style?” In it, he argued that existing languages were becoming bloated and ineffective. It was a clarion call to evolve “functional programming” from mathematical esoterica to a practical tool.
Programming paradigms are mainly divided into “imperative programming” and “functional programming.” The dichotomy isn’t clear-cut, as a growing number of languages support both styles, but for our purposes it may be enough to say that in imperative programming you write code as a series of steps, line by line, while in functional programming you define mathematical functions and let the machine worry about the steps. In terms of actual functionality and usage, imperative programming is the far more common approach.
Open Collaboration: OpenProject + GitLab Integrate
Open source thrives on collaboration. Developer Benjamin Tey identified a missing feature and took action. His community-built GitLab plugin for OpenProject was integrated into the core software.
Qt ☛ Increase Productivity, Quality, and Efficiency with Platform Engineering
Across all verticals, industry leaders are significantly investing in the implementation of engineering platforms to enable their teams to innovate rapidly and effectively. Discover how platform engineering is revolutionizing the digital market by increasing productivity, quality, and efficiency.
Rlang ☛ Checking if Multiple Columns are Equal in R
When working with data in R, you might need to check if values across multiple columns are equal. This is a common task in data cleaning and preprocessing.
Rlang ☛ Automate code refactoring with {xmlparsedata} and {brio}
Once again a post praising XML.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Learning from the object-oriented mania
Back when I started programming professionally, every expert and every software engineering professor would swear by object-oriented programming. Resistance was futile. History had spoken: the future was object-oriented. It is hard to understate how strong the mania was. In education, we started calling textbooks and videos ‘learning objects‘. Educators would soon ‘combine learning objects and reuse them‘.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RApiSerialize 0.1.3 on CRAN: Skipping XDR
A new bug fix release 0.1.3 of RApiSerialize got onto CRAN earlier today. This is the first release in well over a year, and permits the skip the XDR serialization format which is needed when transfering between big- and little-endian machines. But it comes at a certain run-time cost one can avoid on the (much more common) little-endian machines. This is a new option, and the old behavior is the default. Those who want to can now skip the step.
Python
Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 3: Python OperatorsIn the previous article, Python Basics, we hinted at arithmetic operations. These can include basic math functions, comparative features, and others.
We can go over these operators to help understand these programming abilities.
Arithmetic Operations
As with other programming languages, we can perform basic math functions.
HTML/Web
KDE e.V. is looking for a graphic designer for environmental sustainability project
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a graphic designer to implement materials (print design, logo design, infographics, etc.) for a new environmental sustainability campaign within KDE Eco.
State of HTML 2023 ☛ State of HTML 2023
While JavaScript was taking over the web, and CSS was gaining new superpowers year over year, it could seem like HTML was content to stay dormant, happy to cede center stage to its younger siblings. After all once you've learned abouts and s 1 through 6, what else is there to know?
Quite a lot, as it turns out! Once again we drafted Lea Verou to put her in-depth knowledge of the web platform to work, and help us craft a survey that ended up reaching far beyond pure HTML to cover accessibility, web components, and much more.
