Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.
In addition to the flagship variant with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is also available with a GNOME variant featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 46 desktop environment series for those who don’t want their Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma.