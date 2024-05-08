Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6

Tux Machines

DietPi April 2024 News (Version 9.3) & Open Beta Version 9.4.0

Openterface Mini-KVM – An Open-Source KVM Solution

Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.

MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 9300+ SoC for Enhanced Flagship Smartphone Performance

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

MYC-LMX9X: MYIR’s Low-Cost SoM with Integrated NPU for Industrial IoT

MYIR has unveiled the MYC-LMX9X, a new embedded System on Module powered by the NXP i.MX 9352 processor. This SoM, designed specifically for industrial applications, leverages a high-performance i.MX 93 series processor, which includes dual ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.7GHz and an ARM Cortex-M33 core running at 250MHz. 

(Updated) Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance

The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.

Internet Society

Montana’s TikTok Ban: Breaking the Internet and Undermining Online Privacy

Asking TikTok, Google, and Apple to more intrusively track nearly every American with a cell phone, based on the possibility that a TikTok user might enter Montana, would be a significant invasion of privacy. And yet that is the likely outcome if Montana’s law SB 419 is allowed to take effect. 

9to5Linux

Steam Client Update Adds 150% Scale Factor by Default for 4K Monitors on Linux

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.

Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18

Codenamed “Galena”, Linux Lite 7.0 will be a major update based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu release, the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which also means that it will finally offer us the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment as previous Linux Lite releases were built on top of Xfce 4.16.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Is Slated for Release on October 10th, 2024

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” will be Canonical’s 41st Ubuntu release and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until July 2025. It will be a release for bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability with the latest technologies.

AlmaLinux OS 9.4 “Seafoam Ocelot” Officially Released, Based on RHEL 9.4

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, AlmaLinux OS 9.4 is here to enhance machine security and data protection, improve the Web Console and system roles to enable automation of additional operations while promoting consistency in complex IT environments.

Dillo 3.1 Open-Source Web Browser Released After 9 Year Hiatus

Highlights of Dillo 3.1 include support for floating HTML elements, which involved a big redesign, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS by default, automatic HTML rendering tests, improved and extended Dillo manual, and a CI pipeline to build Dillo on Ubuntu, FreeBSD, macOS, and Windows.

KeePassXC 2.7.8 Improves Bitwarden 1PUX Password Import and Passkey Support

KeePassXC 2.7.8 is here almost two months after KeePassXC 2.7.7, which introduced support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords, as well as Passkey support. The new release improves the importing of Bitwarden passwords in the 1PUX format and also adds support for organization collections.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 5th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6

posted by Marius Nestor on May 08, 2024

Fedora Asahi Remix 40

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

In addition to the flagship variant with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is also available with a GNOME variant featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 46 desktop environment series for those who don’t want their Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma.

For quite a while now, we’ve had image-based Fedora Linux variants—starting with Fedora Atomic Host and Atomic Desktop
Enterprise Linux Explained: Core Features and Benefits
Best Free and Open Source: Configuration Management Databases, and RAW Processing Tools
Each software featured in this article is released under an open source license
Google’s Flutter Team Layoffs Leave Ubuntu Devs in a Flap
Google’s recent ‘structural simplification’ led to 200 people across many of its core development teams, including Python, Dart, and Flutter, losing their roles
Red Hat as a Festival or PR and Circus of Ridiculous Buzzwords
March and April in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Krita Monthly Update – Edition 15
Our users on chromebooks faced a nasty bug which crashed krita on startup
FreeBSD to Get a New Graphical Installer for Easier Installation
Yes, you can get a nice graphical installer for FreeBSD in the upcoming release.
Red Hat Rethinks the Linux Distro for the Container Age
Red Hat wants to bring cloud native-based build and deployment practices to the Linux operating system itself.
Perl Programming
Some Perl news
Embrace Ubuntu: A Financially Savvy Guide to Ditching Microsoft Windows and Prioritizing Security, Privacy, and Savings
In an era where digital empowerment and financial prudence are increasingly intertwined, the decision to transition from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows to Ubuntu GNU/Linux and open-source alternatives isn’t just about embracing a new operating system; it’s about making a strategic choice for your wallet, your digital security, and your privacy
Revamping Plasma Mobile Navigation Gestures
A few months ago I was kind of toying with the idea to start contributing to Plasma Mobile because I was getting increasingly fed up with Android and I realized if GNU/Linux Mobile was going to be my daily driver before I need to buy a new phone I better help out
Digital Minimalism - How to clean up your digital life in Linux
To a greater or lesser extent, but most people will experience it: the more space you have at your disposal, physically or virtually...
