Modern Slavery, Microsoft Abuses, and Linux Foundation (Openwashing PR Firm)
Daniel Pocock ☛ Fact check: relation to Senator David Pocock, Australian Wallabies Rugby
In 2019, David attracted some controversry in relation to the Rugby Code of Conduct. More recently, he has been laying down the law about Codes of Conduct for lobbyists in the Parliament. I've gone to some lengths to demonstrate how corporate bad actors have used amateur-hour Codes of Conduct to push volunteers into modern slavery. As David explains, the Codes of Conduct should work the other way around to regulate the poor behavior of corporations who have been far too close to the Debian Suicide Cluster.
IT Wire ☛ Microsoft to face European anti-trust probe over bundling of Teams
The FT said Microsoft's rivals were meeting representatives of the EC this week to discuss the case.
Were Abusive Monopolist Microsoft to offer last-minute concessions, that could derail the EC case; else the EC could decide to scrap or delay the charges.
Linux Foundation
PR Newswire ☛ 'Linux' Foundation Announces the Launch of the High Performance Software Foundation
Today, the 'Linux' Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is excited to announce the launch of the High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF).
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Update on the Microconference situation
Unfortunately we still do not know the total cost of the 4th track yet. We are still in the process of looking at the costs of adding another room, but we do not want to delay the acceptance of topics to Microconferences any further. We have decided to accept all pending Microconferences with one caveat. That is, we are not accepting the rest as full Microconferences. The Microconferences being accepted now will become one of the following at GNU/Linux Plumbers 2024: [...]
