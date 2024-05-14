today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Where NS records show up in DNS replies depends on who you ask
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you're trying to check the NS records for a bunch of subdomains to see if one particular DNS server is listed (because it shouldn't be). In DNS, there are two places that have NS records for a subdomain; the nameservers for the subdomain itself (which lists NS records as part of the zone's full data), and the nameservers for the parent domain, which have to tell resolvers what the authoritative DNS servers for the subdomain are. Today I discovered that these two sorts of DNS servers can return NS records in different parts of the DNS reply.
-
Andy Bell ☛ I’m worried about the tabbing behaviour, rather than the syntax and name of CSS masonry
There’s a lot of chatter about CSS masonry at the moment. Should it be called “masonry” and should it be grid? Let’s worry about the basics first.
-
Anne Sturdivant ☛ Favorites, Part I
Some people are very passionate about their /uses or /defaults pages. I could never get into it. Every time I thought I'd sit down and compile a list for one of them, I fell short, it just wasn't something that described me. I don't have a fancy array of new or exciting tech that I'm always updating. I don't have a myriad of neat or cutting edge apps that might be the new hot thing. I'm pretty boring when it comes to what I own and consume.
I have favorites, things I cherish and want to use forever and will seek to replace if they wear out, or will buy in bulk so I never run out. These aren't technical trinkets or digital bits, most of the time. Very often they're the things I turn to for comfort and familiarity and they help me get by in an often brusque world. I think the easiest way to break these up is to categorize them by rooms in the house, in the garage, or in the garden.
-
Anne Sturdivant ☛ Improvements to citations with footnotes and endnotes.
Update: Isn't it just like publishing a post and a few hours later coming across something to change your mind? Well, I've found the thing I needed to make me definitively remove role="doc-endnote from the list items. In the W3C Candidate Recommendation, published February 27, 2024, doc-endnote is listed as deprecated with the following note: [...]
-
How to Share Your GNU/Linux Terminal Over the Web Using Ttyd
Ttyd is a simple tool that allows you to share a GNU/Linux terminal over a web browser. It’s cross-platform and uses the libuv and WebGL2 Javascript Hey Hi (AI) for performance and real-time connection between the browser and GNU/Linux terminal. The SSL support is offered by OpenSSL.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Fedora 40. Wine, which stands for “Wine Is Not an Emulator,” is a free and open-source compatibility layer that aims to allow Unix-like operating systems, such as GNU/Linux and macOS, to run backdoored Windows applications seamlessly.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. PostgreSQL, often referred to as Postgres is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system known for its reliability, scalability, and robustness. It has become a go-to choice for businesses and developers who require a stable and feature-rich database solution.
-
ID Root ☛ Bash Functions in Linux
Bash, the default command language in most GNU/Linux distributions, is a powerful tool for automating tasks and creating efficient scripts. One of the key features that make Bash so versatile is the ability to use functions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Wine, which stands for “Wine Is Not an Emulator,” is a compatibility layer that enables GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications natively.
-
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Migrate CentOS 7 to Oracle GNU/Linux 8 with Ease
Discover the easy migration path from CentOS 7 to Oracle GNU/Linux 8 with our clear, expert guide, making your system upgrade a breeze.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Auto Reset User Account to Original State in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to automatically reset a user account in Ubuntu after every reboot. All user files, extensions, personal app data, browsing history will be completely removed, so it just looks like it was when you created it.
-
H2S Media ☛ 4 YouTube apps to install on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux
YouTube is an online video-sharing platform that is accessed globally by millions of users to share a vast variety and amount of content, whether it is about education or entertainment, you will find nearly everything here.