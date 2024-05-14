Some people are very passionate about their /uses or /defaults pages. I could never get into it. Every time I thought I'd sit down and compile a list for one of them, I fell short, it just wasn't something that described me. I don't have a fancy array of new or exciting tech that I'm always updating. I don't have a myriad of neat or cutting edge apps that might be the new hot thing. I'm pretty boring when it comes to what I own and consume.

I have favorites, things I cherish and want to use forever and will seek to replace if they wear out, or will buy in bulk so I never run out. These aren't technical trinkets or digital bits, most of the time. Very often they're the things I turn to for comfort and familiarity and they help me get by in an often brusque world. I think the easiest way to break these up is to categorize them by rooms in the house, in the garage, or in the garden.