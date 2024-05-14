posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: Supercomputer champ repeats, Infiniband tops Ethernet and Linux dominates - SDxCentral —

Today the 63th edition of the Top 500 list was released for June 2024 ranking the world’s most powerful supercomputers. The list also provides insights into the components that the top systems use for compute and networking interconnect technologies. As has been the case for the last year, the United States continues to dominate the top positions, with 171systems on the list.

The reigning champion from the November 2023 list, the Frontier system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has maintained its position as the world’s fastest supercomputer. Frontier boasts a world leading High Performance Linpack (HPL) mark of 1.206 EFlop/s (exaflops per second). The system, built by HPE Cray, harnesses the power of 8,699,904 combined CPU and GPU cores, which include AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators.