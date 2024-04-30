Nitrux 3.4.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Gamescope, OpenRazer, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 30, 2024



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series in a Liquorix flavor, Nitrux 3.4.1 is here to introduce several new tools to the distribution, including the OpenRazer drivers to support Razer devices, the Gamescope SteamOS session compositing window manager, and fprint for supporting fingerprint reader devices.

It also introduces the PowerTOP tool for diagnosing power consumption and power management issues, the DebugFS tool for kernel developers to make information available in the user space, and the Safe-rm tool intended to prevent the accidental deletion of important files.

Read on