Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”

posted by Marius Nestor on May 14, 2024



Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Endless OS 6 is here more than a year after Endless OS 5 featuring a refined look and feel across all the core apps on top of the GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which brings a new dark style preference, improved screenshot and screen recording, as well as updated apps.

Endless OS 6 combines apps from the GNOME 43 desktop environment series with apps from the latest GNOME 46.1 release. More specifically, it includes GNOME Calculator 46.1, GNOME Text Editor 46.1, Epiphany (GNOME Web) 46.0 web browser, Decibels 46.0 music player, and Loupe (Image Viewer) 46.2.

