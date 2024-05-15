Games: Steam, Bundles and More
Ghost of Tsushima single-player only on Steam Deck due to PlayStation Network features
Well, here's a bit of a nuisance. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT is launching on May 16th and the developers have explained how it will work on Steam Deck but it's a mixture of good and bad news.
The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook is out now
Give thanks to Yoba, farming fans, for The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook has now launched!
Fanatical's Trinity Bundle - Immortal Edition has Prey, Fallout 3 & Vegas, Mortal Shell and more
Another quality bundle is live on Fanatical with the Trinity Bundle - Immortal Edition, giving you a chance to grab multiple really good games for a ridiculous price.
Valheim: Ashlands is out now with a supremely cool animated trailer
Okay, I'm gonna go ahead and need Iron Gate to make a Valheim anime now. The Valheim: Ashlands update has landed and the trailer is simply awesome.
Broken Alliance from the Death and Taxes dev gives strong Heroes of Might and Magic vibes
Ready for more strategy games with a blending of RPG mechanics? Broken Alliance from the Death and Taxes dev gives strong Heroes of Might and Magic vibes.
Kill your clone before they find you in DoubleWe
Here's an upcoming sandbox horror game that has an amusing idea. You've been cloned! And you need to take out your clone before you're killed.
This open source project runs RPG Maker MV/MZ games on Linux
While we have Wine and Proton nowadays, they're not always the best solution and one developer decided to get RPG Maker MV/MZ games on Linux.
Luxtorpeda adds Classic Marathon for playing the Native Linux version via Steam
Recently the Aleph One team released the classic Bungie shooter Marathon on Steam, as I covered previously, but it's only officially for macOS and Windows despite the open source project supporting Linux. Now you can just use Luxtorpeda for it.
Zelda: Majora's Mask gets a PC port with a new open source tool for Nintendo 64 games
Well, Nintendo aren't going to be happy about this one are they. A developer going by Mr-Wiseguy released an open source tool for bringing Nintendo 64 titles to any platform, and released a PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask.