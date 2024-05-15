Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
Stephen Smoogen: CentOS GNU/Linux 7: End of Life 2024-06-30
If this looks a lot like the CentOS Stream 8 EOL content.. well it is because they aren't too different. It is just that instead of doing this once every 4 years, we get to do this twice in one year.
Red Hat Official ☛ Veeam Ransomware Protection with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the Immutable Repository
generate ssh key non elliptic veeam has trouble with elliptic keys at this time for backup users.
Red Hat Official ☛ Automated Policy-as-Code. Start Small. Think Big.
A policy enforcement feature is coming to future versions of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. This blog provides more detail around where we’re heading with this exciting initiative.
Evgeni Golov: Using Packit to build RPMs for projects that depend on or vendor your code
I am a huge fan of Packit as it allows us to provide RPMs to our users and testers directly from a pull-request, thus massively tightening the feedback loop and involving people who otherwise might not be able to apply the changes (for whatever reason) and "quickly test" something out. It's also a great way to validate that a change actually builds in a production environment, where no unnecessary development and test dependencies are installed.
You can also run tests of the built packages on Testing Farm and automate pushing releases into Fedora/CentOS Stream, but this is neither a (plain) Packit advertisement post, nor is that functionality that I can talk about with a certain level of experience.
Adam recently asked why we don't have Packit builds for our our Puppet modules and my first answer was: "well, puppet-* doesn't produce a thing we ship directly, so nobody dared to do it".
Red Hat Official ☛ Meet the Hybrid Cloud Console’s Virtual Assistant
To help give you some examples of what you can do with the virtual assistant, I put together a short video: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Use OperatorPolicy to manage Kubernetes-native applications
You can use the policy framework in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM) to define and manage configurations of resources across a fleet of clusters. When packaged with the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM), Kubernetes-native applications become resources that you can manage, similar to the built-in resource types on a cluster. In the 2.10 release of RHACM, we are introducing a new kind of policy template, OperatorPolicy, as a tech preview feature which helps manage these specific types more completely and more easily.
In this article, you’ll learn the basics of the OperatorPolicy, and you’ll see a demo about how to use it. Because this is a tech preview feature, we are looking forward to hearing your feedback about how we can improve these features for you.
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Peter Czanik: Copr: build your Fedora / RHEL packages for POWER
I’m often asked, how can I be an I.C.B.M. Champion for POWER, if I do not own an I.C.B.M. POWER server or workstation. Yes, life would definitely be easier if I had one. However, I have an over 30 years history with POWER, and there are some fantastic resources available to developers for free. Both help me to stay an active member of the I.C.B.M. POWER open source community.