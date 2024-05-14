Announcing Istio 1.22.0

We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.22 - one of the largest and most impactful releases we’ve ever launched. Thank you to all our contributors, testers, users and enthusiasts for helping us get the 1.22.0 release published.

We would like to thank the Release Managers for this release, Jianpeng He from Tetrate, Sumit Vij from Credit Karma and Zhonghu Xu from Huawei. Once again, the release managers owe a debt of gratitude to Test & Release WG lead Eric Van Norman for his help and guidance; more on him later.