Announcing Istio 1.22.0
-
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.22 - one of the largest and most impactful releases we’ve ever launched. Thank you to all our contributors, testers, users and enthusiasts for helping us get the 1.22.0 release published.
We would like to thank the Release Managers for this release, Jianpeng He from Tetrate, Sumit Vij from Credit Karma and Zhonghu Xu from Huawei. Once again, the release managers owe a debt of gratitude to Test & Release WG lead Eric Van Norman for his help and guidance; more on him later.
-
Istio 1.22.0 Change Notes
Deprecation Notices
These notices describe functionality that will be removed in a future release according to Istio’s deprecation policy. Please consider upgrading your environment to remove the deprecated functionality.
-
Istio 1.22 Upgrade Notes
When you upgrade from Istio 1.21.x to Istio 1.22.0, you need to consider the changes on this page. These notes detail the changes which purposefully break backwards compatibility with Istio 1.21.x. Changes are only included if the new behavior would be unexpected to a user of Istio 1.21.x.
Delta xDS on by default
In previous versions, Istio used the “State of the world” xDS protocol to configure Envoy. In this release, the “Delta” xDS protocol is enabled by default.