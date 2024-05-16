BSD Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ Demise of Nagle's algorithm (RFC 896 - Congestion Control) predicted via sysctl
Is the classical TCP congestion control mechanism known as Nagle's algorithm (RFC 896 - Congestion Control) headed for the scrap heap of history?
A recent post on tech@ titled Add sysctl to disable Nagle's algorithm (RFC 896 - Congestion Control) from Job Snijders (job@) with a patch to implement the disabling sysctl indicates that some at least think that deprecation is in order.
FreeBSD ☛ Innovating the Future: Arm’s Strategic Embrace of FreeBSD
During his talk at the FreeBSD Vendor Summit in November 2023, Andrew Wafaa senior engineer at Arm Holdings, emphasized the importance of FreeBSD in Arm’s strategic vision. He explained how Arm is leading the way in shaping the future of computing through diverse software support and innovation.
BSDCan ☛ [bsdcan-announce] Two weeks until BSDCan!
The University of Ottawa guest network restricts outbound traffic to TCP ports 80 and 443. We have requested they open the network for us. Some years our request is granted, sometimes not. Like many folks who travel frequently, you might consider running an SSH server on port 80 and 443.