Rescuezilla 2.5 System Recovery Distro Is Out Now Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on May 13, 2024



Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

Rescuezilla 2.5 also includes updated components like the latest Partclone 0.3.27 backup utility, which should improve issues with Btrfs filesystems as it supports Btrfs 6.3.3, and adds a new mechanism that prevents laptops from going to sleep during a recovery operation when the lid is closed.

