Games: Steam, Square Enix, and Much More
-
Lose yourself in the Steam Endless Replayability Fest
Steam's Endless Replayability Fest has launched and you know the drill - it's a great time to check out various games across demos, discounts and teasers of various upcoming games.
-
Square Enix shifting from "quantity to quality" and be more multi-platform
Final Fantasy developer Square Enix have released their Financial Results for the end of the Japanese financial year, and it seems they're going through a big change in their strategy.
-
LPCAMM2 upgradeable RAM for laptops sounds awesome
Since I almost entirely use a desktop or Steam Deck, I don't follow the laptop world too closely but the new upgradeable LPCAMM2 RAM for laptops sounds really awesome.
-
Stellaris devs clarify "ethical" AI use in the Stellaris: The Machine Age DLC
There's been a bit of a stir recently with the release of the Stellaris: The Machine Age DLC, as Paradox Interactive put up an AI statement on Steam that the developers have now attempted to give more info on.
-
CachyOS gets experimental handheld edition for ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO and Steam Deck (soon)
CachyOS, a customizable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, has a new release available which brings with it an experimental edition for the growing list of PC gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, MSI Claw and coming soon to Steam Deck too.
-
NonSteamLaunchers Steam Deck plugin in testing, plus a way to Remote Play Together anything
The developer of NonSteamLaunchers got in touch to mention that a Steam Deck (Decky Loader) plugin is now available for testing, plus the latest release pulling in a handy tool for being able to Remote Play Together anything.
-
Glyphica: Typing Survival brings typing games into the survivor-like era
Survivor-likes, bullet-heaven horde-games are everywhere after Vampire Survivors showed up and now one developer is attempting to do the same with a typing game in Glyphica: Typing Survival.
-
PlayStation Remote Play app for Steam Deck adds easier connections, new resolution options
Version 1.7.0 is out now for chiaki4deck, the open source community-made PlayStation Remote Play app for Steam Deck bringing in some goodies. This follows on from a recent pre-release, now ready for everyone.
-
EA want to put adverts in your video games to squeeze you for every penny
As if things couldn't get any worse, now EA are looking at ways of putting adverts in video games to squeeze every possible penny from you.