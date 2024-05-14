posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More —

Manjaro 24.0 is the first distribution to ship with the just-released Linux kernel 6.9 as the default option. It brings improved performance and stability. For those who prefer long-term support (LTS) kernels, Manjaro still offers installation media with LTS kernels such as 6.6 and 6.1.

Yet, what truly excites all users are the desktop environments, and the Wynsdey edition has much to offer in this regard. After a long wait, Manjaro users finally have the opportunity to enjoy the Plasma 6 (6.0.4) desktop environment in its full glory.