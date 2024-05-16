Raspberry Pi News
-
The DIY Life ☛ I Built A 4-Bay Raspberry Pi 5 Based NAS
Last year, I built a Pi-based NAS as cheaply as possible using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W. It was a great project to learn what a NAS is and how to set one up, but it was obviously limited by the capability of the Zero 2W and the cheap storage hardware that was used.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi announces 'expected intention to float' on London Stock Exchange
Raspberry Pi's IPO is almost here and in its 'expected intention to float' announcement it lays out a plethora of financial data.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi turns an old Sony tape deck into a wireless media streaming platform
Reddit user unchecked_Arrogance is using a Raspberry Pi to transform an old Sony tape deck into a wireless media streaming system.
-
CNX Software ☛ 52Pi W01 U2500 HAT adds 2.5GbE and NVMe SSD support to Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
Designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, the 52Pi W01 U2500 HAT offers support for M.2 M-key NVMe SSDs (2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280) along with a 2.5GbE (2.5 Gbps Ethernet port) using a Realtek RTL8156BG chipset. The most interesting thing about this board is its connectivity – the M.2 SSD is driven directly by the Raspberry Pi’s PCIe port that supports Gen2 & Gen3 standards. However, the 2.5Gbps Ethernet port requires a connection to one of the Pi’s USB ports using a specialized USB-to-USB adapter included by 52Pi. Previously, we have seen 52Pi come up with very innovative and interesting HATs for Raspberry Pi including 52Pi P02 PCIe expansion board, 52Pi NVdigi Expansion Board, 52Pi CM4 Router Board, and many other products.
-
CNX Software ☛ Blaustahl USB storage device features 8KB FRAM with up to 200 years of data retention
Machdyne’s Blaustahl is a USB storage device equipped with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU and 8KB of FRAM with a potential lifespan of over 200 years and designed for long-term storage of text up to about 8,000 characters.