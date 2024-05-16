Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
[Video] 'Late Stage Capitalism': Microsoft as an Elaborate Ponzi Scheme (Faking 'Demand' While Portraying the Fraud as an Act of Generosity and Demanding Bailouts)
Being able to express or explain the facts isn't easy because of the buzzwords
New
-
Gemini Links 15/05/2024: 50 Years of Text Games
Links for the day
-
Ebury is Not "Linux", That's Just the Media Shifting Attention (Microsoft in the Hot Seat for Total Breach Right Now)
Seems like it may be a Trojan
-
Links 15/05/2024: Growing Tensions Between East and West, Anticlimax in Chatbot Space
Links for the day
-
Richard Stallman Talk 'Delayed'
"Repousé à une date ultérieur. Du au congé, il n'était pas possible de l'organiser bien dans le temps disponible."
-
Links 15/05/2024: Toll on Climate Change, Physical Assaults on Politicians
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Free Society Requires Free Press
The Assange decision is now less than a week away (after several delays and demand for shallow 'assurances')
-
CyberShow Goes "Live"
The CyberShow has a similar worldview (on technology and ethics) to ours
-
Latest Status of Site Archives (Static Pages)
article listings are reaching a near-final form
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 14, 2024
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
Today's Talk by Richard Stallman Going Ahead as Planned
That talk will be in French
