today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2024-05-10 [Older] How to Set Up a Self-Hosted Photo Gallery Using Raspberry Pi
XDA ☛ What is iPerf3?
If you're doing anything with networking, iPerf3 is a useful addition to your metaphorical toolkit. A regenerated and rewritten version of the classic iPerf, iPerf3 is one of the essential network benchmarking and diagnostic tools you should be aware of. It is useful for testing the speed and throughput of a network link between two devices or locations. We'll take a look at what makes it so powerful, where you might want to use it, and the history of this vital tool.
Make Use Of ☛ Ubuntu 18.04 Support Is Going Away: Here's What to Do
Ubuntu 18.04’s “end of life” has recently been announced. What should you do if you happen to be using this distro? Can you keep using it? Should you upgrade? Here are your options for when Ubuntu 18.04’s formal end-of-life arrives in May 2024.
Network World ☛ Compressing files using the zip command on Linux
Zipping files allows you to save a compressed version of a file that might serve as a backup of the original. It also allows you to group a collection of related files into a similarly reduced size file for safekeeping.