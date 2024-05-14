Perl Programming Leftovers

Tux Machines

DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)

RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

(Updated) Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5

Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

W01 U2500 by 52Pi: High-Speed Networking and NVMe Expansion for Raspberry Pi 5

The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 126 include adding “Linux” to Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string in an attempt to fix some website compatibility issues, renaming Firefox for Android’s “add-ons” settings to “Extensions” for consistency with Firefox for desktop and addons.mozilla.org, and enabling AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

Rescuezilla 2.5 System Recovery Distro Is Out Now Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.9 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.

Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.9 include Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and a new dm-vdo (virtual data optimizer) target in device mapper for inline deduplication, compression, zero-block elimination, and thin provisioning.

news

Perl Programming Leftovers

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
CachyOS’s May Release Adds Bcachefs File System Support
Arch-based CachyOS's newest release brings Bcachefs integration, specialized AI SDK installations, and a handheld-focused Deckify Edition
GNU/Linux in Hungary Reaches 3.5% 'Installedbase'/Share (on Desktop/Laptop) [original]
an approach toward 4%
 
EndeavorOS Gemini is as user-friendly as it is beautiful
This Linux desktop has all the security, stability, and reliability of a rocket ship ready to take you to the moon and back
"Is This Project Still Maintained?"
If you wander around a lot of open source repositories on the likes of GitHub
Games: Steam, Square Enix, and Much More
9 latest articles from gamingonlinux
I Turned These 4 New Features On After Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 (and You Should Too)
Find out which Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features I turned on to improve my experience — and why you should turn these features on as well
Recent EPEL dnf problems with some EL8 systems
Last week there were several reports about various systems having problems with EPEL-8 repositories
CentOS Stream 8 END OF LIFE
CentOS Stream 8 will reach its end of life on May 31st, 2024. When that happens, the CentOS Infrastructure will follow the standard practice it has been doing since the early days of CentOS Linux
Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 Released
Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 is now available for testing.
Daphile 24.05 Released
Daphile is a minimal operating system for running a digital audio player on a headless computer
TrueNAS CORE 13.3-BETA1 is Now Available
This release has software component updates and security fixes that are in the polishing phase.
Ubuntu in Wikipedia and the Military
SysGlance and Nmap 7.95 Released
Open Hardware/Modding: Amiga, Raspberry Pi, Adafruit, and More
Debian Contributions, Debian Policy
Open Source Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged, The Linux Link Tech Show, and Invidious
EuroLinux 9.4 Release Notes
This version's code name is San Marino - the capital of San Marino, the world's oldest republic
/e/OS v2 live launch on Thursday May 16th
Super happy to announce that /e/OS V2 is just around the corner and is coming with the next update! On this occasion we are going LIVE on next Thursday
FreeBSD 14.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 14.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet is ditching support for older Android phones and smartwatches
New NXP i.MX 93-based system-on-modules launched by MYiR, Variscite, and Compulab
It is also compatible with Linux, FreeRTOS, Greenhills, QNX, and VxWorks
Rescuezilla 2.5 System Recovery Distro Is Out Now Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Rescuezilla 2.5 has been released today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
An alternative way of saving toolboxes
A previous article in the Fedora Magazine describes how toolboxes can be saved in a container image repository and restored on the same or a different machine
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024
The 187th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 12th, 2024.
GNU Linux-Libre 6.9 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftoveers
digiKam Recipes 2024-05-13 released
A new revision of digiKam Recipes is available for your reading pleasure
Ubuntu 24.10 Release Date Set for October 10, 2024
Canonical has published a draft release schedule for Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’
Rocky Linux sponsor offers lifeline for firms using CentOS 7
CentOS 7 reaches its end-of-life on 30 June
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Review: Damn Small Linux 2024
Damn Small Linux Damn Small Linux was a business card size (50MB) live CD Linux distribution, based on Debian and Knoppix
Introducing the Enhanced KubuQA: Revolutionising ISO Testing Across Ubuntu Flavors
The Kubuntu Team are thrilled to announce significant updates to KubuQA
Today in Techrights
AlmaLinux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the much-anticipated arrival of AlmaLinux 9.4
Windows Down to All-Time Low in Botswana, Android Surges to 63% [original]
Android keeps growing at Windows' expense
In Brazil, Android is Now Bigger Than Windows [original]
Brazil is a leading adopter of GNU/Linux
Open Hardware/: BlueBerry, ODROID, Arduino, and More
4 picks for today
Embracing the World of Linux, A Student’s Journey and Experience.
I have been using Linux since end of my first semester, and my first Linux distro was Kali Linux
Dillo 3.1 Open-Source Web Browser Released After 9 Year Hiatus
Dillo 3.1 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for floating HTML elements, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS, and more.
ReactOS Project: Newsletter 104 - April/May news
This year, we will start with a short summary highlighting ongoing work on the project as well as announcing the selection of our brand new developer
Marcus Lundblad: May GNOME Maps
It's about time for the spring update of goings on in Maps!
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet dropping support for old Android, Wear OS versions
Jellyfin 10.9 Media Server Brings Tons of Improvements
Jellyfin 10.9 is now available, bringing enhanced features, bug fixes, and important changes for a superior media experience
Can Raspberry Pi 5 Run Ubuntu?
The Raspberry Pi 5 boasts some impressive specifications over previous models, yet it continues to offer low pricing for DIY enthusiasts
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows is a security menace
Auto-Cpufreq 2.3 Brings Improved Configuration Management
Auto-cpufreq 2.3 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux brings dynamic updates to system management and performance optimizations
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend open source solutions only
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
KDE Applications & Icons
In this rather lengthy post I talk a bit about the current issues with icons for the KDE applications I work on or use
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in North America Now at Over 10% (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
Notice it has just passed 10%
GNU/Linux/ChromeOS Grew a Lot in Iceland, a Country With About 377,000 Citizens [original]
The population of Iceland is not big, so the absolute number of GNU/Linux users over there is perhaps in the tens of thousands