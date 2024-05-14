Linux Kernel and Graphics Work (AMD and NVIDIA)
-
The Register UK ☛ Linux supremo says 6.9 release has 'felt pretty normal'
Linux kernel 6.9 is here, with many under-the-covers improvements that won't be very visible to users, but which tidy things up, fix bugs, and pave the way for future changes.
-
Burkhard Stubert ☛ Updating U-Boot with an A/B Strategy
Unlike consumer devices, machines, ECUs or medical devices are in the field for 15 or more years. There inevitably comes the time in their life, when you must update their boot loader. I’ll show you how to do this from an embedded Linux system running on an NXP iMX8M Plus. You can adapt the method to other SoCs and use it for OTA updates, as well.
-
MaskRay ☛ Exploring GNU extensions in the Linux kernel
The Linux kernel is written in C, but it also leverages extensions provided by GCC. In 2022, it moved from GCC/Clang -std=gnu89 to -std=gnu11. This article explores my notes on how these GNU extensions are utilized within the kernel.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some ideas on what Linux distributions can do about the new kernel situation
In a comment on my entry on how the current Linux kernel CVE policy is sort of predictable, Ian Z aka nobrowser asked what a distribution like Debian is supposed to do today, now that the kernel developers are not going to be providing security analysis of fixes, especially for unsupported kernels (this is a concise way of describing the new kernel CVE policy). I don't particularly have answers, but I have some thoughts.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The Linux kernel giving CVEs to all bugfixes is sort of predictable
One of the controversial recent developments in the (Linux kernel) security world is that the Linux kernel developers have somewhat recently switched to a policy of issuing CVEs for basically all bugfixes made to stable kernels. This causes the kernel people to issue a lot of CVEs and means that every new stable kernel patch release officially fixes a bunch of them, and both of these are making some people annoyed. This development doesn't really surprise me (although I wouldn't have predicted it in advance), because I feel it's a natural result of the overall situation.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Unveils PCIe “Thermal Throttling” In Linux Driver Update, Targeted At PCIe 6.0 & PCIe 7.0 Standards
To Combat High Temperatures Within Next-Gen PCIe 6.0 & PCIe 7.0 Links, Intel Presented A Unique Cooling Mechanism Which Involves PCIe Throttle Control
-
Graphics Stack
-
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD RDNA 4 GPU Patches Sees Merging Into Mesa’s RadeonSI Linux Driver, VCN5 Encode/Decode Capabilities Revealed
AMD's initial support for its next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs & its VCN5 hardware has finally been merged into the RadeonSI OpenGL driver at Linux, marking the firm's leap into the future.
-
Video Cardz ☛ NVIDIA GeForce R560 Linux drivers will default to open-source GPU kernel on newer graphics cards
-