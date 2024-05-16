Graphics, Linux and pid0 Trojan
Graphics Stack
[ANNOUNCE] xwayland 24.1.0
I am pleased to announce Xwayland 24.1.0!
This fixes a couple of regressions introduced in the previous release candidate versions along with a fix for XTEST emulation with EI.
Joshua Ashton (1): xwayland: Send ei_device_frame on device_scroll_discrete
Olivier Fourdan (4): xwayland: Restore the ResizeWindow handler xwayland: Handle rootful resize in ResizeWindow xwayland: Move XRandR emulation to the ResizeWindow hook Bump version to 24.1.0
Vlad Zahorodnii (1): xwayland: Use correct xwl_window lookup function in xwl_set_shape
git tag: xwayland-24.1.0
Free Desktop ☛ [ANNOUNCE] mesa 24.1.0-rc4
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the next release candidate, 24.1.0-rc4.
This includes a big change to NVK, so Nvidia users should pay special attention to anything that doesn't behave the way they expect and report it.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 24.1.0 final, thus adding more 24.1.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/46
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on May 22nd.
Cheers, Eric
Linux and pid0 Trojan
LWN ☛ The file_operations structure gets smaller
Kernel developers are encouraged to send their changes in small batches as a way of making life easier for reviewers. So when a longtime developer and maintainer hits the list with a 437-patch series touching 859 files, eyebrows are certain to head skyward. Specifically, this series from Jens Axboe is cleaning up one of the core abstractions that has been part of the Linux kernel almost since the beginning; authors of device drivers (among others) will have to take note.
LWN ☛ Inheritable credentials for directory file descriptors
In Unix-like systems, an open file descriptor carries the right to access the opened object in specific ways. As a general rule, that file descriptor does not enable access to any other objects. The recently merged BPF token feature runs counter to this practice by creating file descriptors that carry specific BPF-related access rights. A similar but different approach to capability-carrying file descriptors, in the form of directory file descriptors that include their own credentials, is currently under consideration in the kernel community.
Linux systems allow a process to open a directory with any of the variants of the open() system call. The resulting "directory file descriptor" can be used to read the contents of the directory; it is also useful, when passed to system calls like openat(), to specify the starting directory for the pathname lookup of the file to be opened. A privileged process can open a directory and give the file descriptor to a less-privileged process (or simply drop its own privileges), and that descriptor will continue to be usable to access the directory, even if the owning process would otherwise be unable to do so.
LWN ☛ Systemd heads for a big round-number release
The systemd project is preparing for a new release. Version 256-rc1 was released on April 25 with a large number of changes and new features. Most of the changes relate to security, easier configuration, unprivileged access to system resources, or all three of these. Users of systemd will find setting up containers — even without root access — much simpler and more secure.
