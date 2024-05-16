Graphics, Linux and pid0 Trojan

In Unix-like systems, an open file descriptor carries the right to access the opened object in specific ways. As a general rule, that file descriptor does not enable access to any other objects. The recently merged BPF token feature runs counter to this practice by creating file descriptors that carry specific BPF-related access rights. A similar but different approach to capability-carrying file descriptors, in the form of directory file descriptors that include their own credentials, is currently under consideration in the kernel community.

Linux systems allow a process to open a directory with any of the variants of the open() system call. The resulting "directory file descriptor" can be used to read the contents of the directory; it is also useful, when passed to system calls like openat(), to specify the starting directory for the pathname lookup of the file to be opened. A privileged process can open a directory and give the file descriptor to a less-privileged process (or simply drop its own privileges), and that descriptor will continue to be usable to access the directory, even if the owning process would otherwise be unable to do so.