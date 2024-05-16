Best Free and Open Source Software
-
10 Best Free and Open Source Continuous Integration Systems - LinuxLinks
Modern application development dictates that multiple developers work simultaneously on different aspects of the same app. If the various code changes are merged on a merge day, the resulting work is often tedious, time-consuming, and manual. The longer development continues on a branch without merging back to the mainline, the greater the risk of multiple integration conflicts and failures when the developer branch is eventually merged back. This is even more likely if each developer uses their own local integrated development environment (IDE) rather than a single cloud-based IDE.
If automated testing discovers a conflict between new and existing code, CI makes it easier to fix those bugs quickly and often.
Successful CI means new code changes to an app are regularly built, tested, and merged to a shared repository.
Here’s our verdict on the finest CI systems. Many of the systems also provide continuous delivery (CD). We only feature free and open source software.
-
CYP - web-based frontend for MPD - LinuxLinks
CYP is a web-based frontend for MPD, the Music Player Daemon.
MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.
You can use CYP to control the playback without having to install native application(s). It works in modern web browsers, both desktop and mobile.
This is free and open source software.
-
Auto-Editor - automatically edit video and audio - LinuxLinks
Auto-Editor is an application for automatically editing video and audio by analyzing a variety of methods, most notably audio loudness.
Before doing the real editing, you first cut out the “dead space” which is typically silence. This is known as a “first pass”. Cutting these is a boring task, especially if the video is very long.
The CLI tool is published under an open source license. While there is a commercial GUI version, it’s not available for Linux.
-
alex - catch insensitive, inconsiderate writing - LinuxLinks
alex helps you find gender favoring, polarizing, race related, or other unequal phrasing in text.
For example, if we run alex on this sentence “We’ve confirmed his identity is given”, alex will warn you and suggest using their instead of his.
This is free and open source software.