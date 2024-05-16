Best Free and Open Source Software

Modern application development dictates that multiple developers work simultaneously on different aspects of the same app. If the various code changes are merged on a merge day, the resulting work is often tedious, time-consuming, and manual. The longer development continues on a branch without merging back to the mainline, the greater the risk of multiple integration conflicts and failures when the developer branch is eventually merged back. This is even more likely if each developer uses their own local integrated development environment (IDE) rather than a single cloud-based IDE.

If automated testing discovers a conflict between new and existing code, CI makes it easier to fix those bugs quickly and often.

Successful CI means new code changes to an app are regularly built, tested, and merged to a shared repository.

Here’s our verdict on the finest CI systems. Many of the systems also provide continuous delivery (CD). We only feature free and open source software.