Programming Leftovers
LWN ☛ Securing Git repositories with gittuf
The so-called software supply chain starts with source code. But most security measures and tooling don't kick in until source is turned into an artifact—a source tarball, binary build, container image, or other method of delivering a release to users. The gittuf project is an attempt to provide a security layer for Git that can handle key management, enforce security policies for repositories, and guard against attacks at the version-control layer. At Open Source Summit North America (OSSNA), Aditya Sirish A Yelgundhalli and Billy Lynch presented an introduction to gittuf with an overview of its goals and status.
Zach Musgrave ☛ ok Considered Harmful
There's an old joke among programmers that there are only 2 hard problems in computer science: naming things, concurrency, and off-by-one errors.
Let's talk about naming boolean variables in Go.
R
Rlang ☛ Enhancing R: The Vision and Impact of Jan Vitek’s MaintainR Initiative
The R Consortium recently interviewed Jan Vitek, a professor at Northeastern University’s Khoury College of Computer Sciences.
Rlang ☛ Documenting My Code … For Me
Document your code like you can't remember anything.
Rlang ☛ Cross product of transpose of matrix in R
Rlang ☛ The Vibe of Flanders: Part 1
Flanders, the Northern, Dutch-speaking part of Belgium, conducts a regular survey of the people who live here.
