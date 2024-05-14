NVIDIA and AMD Graphics Work in Linux
-
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD RDNA 4 GPU Patches Sees Merging Into Mesa’s RadeonSI Linux Driver, VCN5 Encode/Decode Capabilities Revealed
AMD's initial support for its next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs & its VCN5 hardware has finally been merged into the RadeonSI OpenGL driver at Linux, marking the firm's leap into the future.
-
PC Gamer ☛ AMD Linux devs jamming nearly 24,000 lines of RDNA 4 supporting code into its mainstream driver suggests next-gen launch may be close at hand
AMD's software engineers have been very busy of late, updating its Linux GPU kernel driver, shader compiler, and other code sources to provide support for its next generation of graphics architecture. Now it's done the same for its RadeonSI OpenGL driver, adding almost 24,000 lines of code for GFX12, aka RDNA 4, to the Mesa open-source graphics library.
The big code merge was spotted by Phoronix and there's only one reason why engineers would be so busy updating their code base for an architecture that isn't currently on the market—it will be very soon.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ NVIDIA To Utilize Open-Source Kernel Drivers In Linux For GeForce RTX 20 Series & Beyond
After AMD, it seems like NVIDIA plans to go the open-source route as well, as the GPU maker plans to use its open-source GPU kernel driver by default on Linux.