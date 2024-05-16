today's leftovers
Tor
Tor ☛ Security release: Arti 1.2.3. (Please upgrade.)
We have released updates to Arti today, to resolve a pair of security issues related to circuit construction for onion services.
These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)
Tor ☛ Join us for the Tor Community Day 2024 in Lisbon
The Tor Project is happy to announce that we are hosting the Tor Community Day 2024 on May 25th in Lisbon, Portugal! The Community Day is a great opportunity for Tor Core Contributors, Tor Community Members, and other interested folks to come together, connect and discuss all things Tor.
If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!
Open Hardware/Modding
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Amiga 600: Retro Restoration
Every week I check the local auction websites to see if there are any interesting vintage computer related things to bid on. This time around, there was a lot, including an Amiga 600. So, let’s take a look. The Auction The local auction posts up photos on a Friday night of everything they have.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Introducing classroom management to the Code Editor
We’re developing a new set of Code Editor features to help school teachers run text-based coding lessons with their learners.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at Dell Technologies World 2024
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu and the trusted source for open source software, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Dell Technologies World again this year.
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ From Code to Quill: Embark on a Legendary Kubernetes Quest with SIG Docs
You've likely heard the adage, "Contributing isn't just about writing code", whispered in forums or seen etched into the digital walls of open source communities. But what depth of truth lies within this ancient wisdom, especially in the vast, evolving world of Kubernetes?
