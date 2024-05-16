today's leftovers

We have released updates to Arti today, to resolve a pair of security issues related to circuit construction for onion services.

These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)