Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Windows in Chad: Going Extinct
From 100% to 1%?
[Meme] Unconstitutional Proceedings in Foreign Languages for the Benefit of Corporations Outside Europe
Why does the UPC even exist?
EPO: Language of Conflict
A letter about this has already seen sent
Links 13/05/2024: Wikimedia Rides Hype Wave, XBox Expected to Go Through More Layoffs This Summer (July)
Links for the day
When Lunatics Attack Your Family (Especially Women)
The attacks on my wife and my mom are rather revealing. These are acts of extreme misogyny.
New
[Video] Systemd Helps Microsoft Break Apart Linux and Hijack the Vocabulary
Systemd and Halloween Documents
Links 13/05/2024: Melinda French Gates Quits Gates Foundation After Leaving Husband Over Strong Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Links for the day
Slashdot Parrots Microsoft/Red Hat PR, Sponsored by Microsoft/Red Hat
The editorial work by "EditorDavid" leaves much to be desired
Links 13/05/2024: Clown Computing Failing Again, Navalny Posthumously Awarded Prize
Links for the day
FSF-EEE (FSFE) and Microsoft, or How Microsoft Keeps Paying the Fake 'FSF Europe'
The FSF-EEE is not even authorised to use the name FSFE
Android Rises to 59% Market Share in Hungary, Windows Falls to All-Time Low
GNU/Linux in Hungary Reaches 3.5%
Approaching Our 3,000th Post (After Moving to a Static Site Generator Back in September)
the main purpose is to enable people to catch up
[Video] The Microsoft Crisis Isn't Over (More Mass Layoffs Planned)
We saw many attempts at suppressing information lately
Don’t Use Disney Minus. (Disney “Plus”)
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
Gemini Links 13/05/2024: Kingdom of the Dead and Narrative Adventure Game Gem
Links for the day
Visually Enhanced Interviews With ESR and RMS on Free Software (With French)
Nom de code - Linux
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 12, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, May 12, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
GNU/Linux Rises to Record High in Macao
iOS and Android are very big there
Debian: Let's Pretend We Never Knew Daniel Pocock
Ad hominem is what happens when the message is hard to dispute
