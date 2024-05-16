Games: SteamOS 3.6 Preview, Humble Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.2 Preview for Steam Deck fixes up double-input for external controllers
Valve have issued the first update to the SteamOS 3.6 Preview series for Steam Deck, throwing in a couple of needed fixes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get Monster Hunter World, Rise, Sunbreak and Iceborne in the latest Humble Bundle
Here's a good way for you to jump into the Monster Hunter world with Humble Bundle, plus some of the bigger DLC to go with it too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Warlords series and the five original Close Combat games appear on Steam
We get a fair bit of news here and there about games getting delisted, publishers moving on from games and shutting them and more but what about game preservation? A nice bunch of classics with The Warlords series and the five original Close Combat games are now on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blending dungeon-crawling with horde-shooters Gauntlet Of Power launches in June
Solo developer Orangepixel is celebrating 20 years as a full-time game dev, with an announcement that Heroes Of Loot: Gauntlet Of Power is set to launch in June mixing together dungeon-crawling and horde-shooters together.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out Motordoom, a freestyle sports survivor-like horde shooter
So what do we have here then? Tony Hawk's Survivors? Motorbike Survivors? This horde-shooter bullet heaven genre mixture is never-ending (and I love it). Motordoom looks like pure insanity.