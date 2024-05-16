Switching Between Intel and Nvidia Graphics Cards on Ubuntu

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



My TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro has two graphics cards on it. Integrated Intel and dedicated Nvidia GeForce.

It is more common these days to have a hybrid setup of two graphics cards on laptops.

The integrated Intel graphics act as the primary driver and handle most of the less intensive tasks without consuming much power, thus prolonging the battery duration.

For gaming, 3D rendering and other such graphics heavy work, the dedicated Nvidia GPU should be used.

