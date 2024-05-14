posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop —

For reference, the MNT Reform laptop features a 12.5″ Full HD IPS display, three USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Wi-Fi. It supports NVMe SSD storage via an internal M.2 socket, a full-size SD card slot, and 16GB eMMC.

The laptop includes a mechanical keyboard, optional trackball or trackpad, and a modular aluminum case. It has a Wolfson audio chip, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a LiFePO4 battery with 5 hours of life. Preloaded with Debian GNU/Linux, it provides open firmware and extensive source files for customization.