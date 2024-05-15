today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
YouTube ☛ Lunduke: The Alex Jones of Linux
Bryan Lunduke originally made a series called “Linux Sucks” back in 2009 and is on-going today. It went over the various things that Linux Desktop is missing or can improve on. While it exposed some of Linux Desktop’s early flaws, it also showed a lot of Linux’s charm. For me, it was my first exposure to the thought “Wait… I can use Linux as my desktop?!?”
Rocky
PR Web ☛ Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation Releases Rocky Linux v9.4
The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) released Rocky Linux v9.4 on May 9 for the x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x architectures. Each Rocky Linux release undergoes extensive testing for accuracy and stability, incorporating both manual and automated checks across various environments and setups.
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ Can You Use Linux Without the Terminal? [Ed: Can you drive without being a car mechanic?]
Do you want to switch to Linux, but the fear of the command line is holding you back? What if I told you that you don't have to use the terminal at all?
I took on the "no terminal" challenge and explored whether it's possible to use Linux without a terminal.
Linux Foundation
HPC Wire ☛ Linux Foundation Announces the Launch of the High-Performance Software Foundation
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is excited to announce the launch of the High-Performance Software Foundation (HPSF). The announcement was made at the ISC 2024 conference in Hamburg. Through a series of technical projects, HPSF aims to build, promote, and advance a portable core software stack for high-performance computing (HPC) by increasing adoption, lowering barriers to contribution, and supporting development efforts.
