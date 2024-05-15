today's leftovers

Tux Machines

How To Install Applications on Ubuntu 24.04

LinuxGizmos.com

SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

 

Introducing the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+: Enhanced Connectivity for Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, an expansion board designed to extend the connectivity options of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT+ facilitates the connection of M.2 peripherals, including NVMe drives and AI accelerators, to the Raspberry Pi 5’s PCIe 2.0 interface, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 500 MB/s.

DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)

RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

(Updated) Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5

Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

W01 U2500 by 52Pi: High-Speed Networking and NVMe Expansion for Raspberry Pi 5

The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

Tor Project blog

Join us for the Tor Community Day 2024 in Lisbon

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.15

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

The US Makes a Big Step Toward Better Routing Security

Governments should set the standard for improving routing security. This is crucial because many government services are considered critical infrastructure, and they have a significant role in establishing best practices for running safe and secure networks. Until recently, the US Federal Government faced challenges in this area. As the child of two dedicated civil servants, it was particularly disappointing for me to see that the US Government was falling so far behind in such an important area. 

9to5Linux

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Endless OS 6 is here more than a year after Endless OS 5 featuring a refined look and feel across all the core apps on top of the GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which brings a new dark style preference, improved screenshot and screen recording, as well as updated apps.

Dubbed “Wynsdey”, Manjaro Linux 24.0 appears to be the first GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.9, which was released over the weekend. I don’t know how the Manjaro Linux team pulled this off, but good for them, showing the rest of the distro maintainers how to do it.

Raspberry Pi 5 was released in October 2024 with powerful components like the Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, as well as a VideoCore VII graphics card capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies.

Highlights of Firefox 126 include zstd (Zstandard) compression support for web content, AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs, and support for the Catalan language in Firefox Translations.

Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

Based on the just-released Linux 6.9 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is here to clean up a new Renesas FemtoClock3 Wireless as PTP clock (ptp_fc3) driver, update the cleaning up of the AMDGPU, ath12k, Adreno, btusb, and r8169 drivers.

Swaziland's Laptops/Desktops: Windows Down From 99% to 51%, Only 8.7% If Mobile Counted Too [original]
Operating System Market Share Swaziland
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.
EndeavorOS Gemini is as user-friendly as it is beautiful
This Linux desktop has all the security, stability, and reliability of a rocket ship ready to take you to the moon and back
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
it was long coming
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
Deepin, a Linux-based open-source desktop operating system developed in China
Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More
Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey: Now with Plasma 6, GNOME 46, and LXQt 2.0. Over 8K updates, including Linux kernel 6.9
After a long wait, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of the official Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
[Meme] Over 2 Million [original]
Over 2 million hits today
[Meme] Phasing Out Windows in Africa [original]
Windows Falls to 10% in Uganda
 
Google Done With People Stealing Android Phones
With Asmi 24.04, Ubuntu's never looked so snappy (without the Snaps)
Distro formerly known as Zinc cuts the fat, rather than just replacing it
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-05-15
Looks Like Arch Linux Is Going To Officially Support ARM/RISC-V
Arch Linux is making better efforts to support newer architectures
We need your help to release the LibrePlanet 2024 videos
Thanks for joining us for another successful LibrePlanet conference this year
Breadboard OS Is An Operating System For The Pi Pico
Operating systems! They’re everywhere these days, from your smart TV to your smartphone
Debian’s Decision to Cut KeePassXC Features Sparked Debate
A Debian developer's controversial decision to cut some of KeePassXC's networking capabilities has sparked discontent among its users
SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution
Microsoft Windows 11 Caches Exploitable Malware
Reprinted with permission from Cybershow
The new APT 3.0 solver | Blog of Julian Andres Klode
Solver3 is a fully backtracking dependency solving algorithm that defers choices to as late as possible
Supercomputer champ repeats, Infiniband tops Ethernet and Linux dominates
The Top 500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers is a critical list for tracking the evolution of the high performance computing (HPC) landscape.
Norway: Desktops/Laptops About 60% Windows, 20% MacOS, 20% GNU/Linux [original]
Looking at the numbers in Norway
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
I have uploaded version 5.8.2
CoolCoral: Raspberry Pi Pico coral cooling solution
How do you cool ocean coral? A group of volunteers discuss this regularly and their current solution makes use of Raspberry Pi Pico.
Google will reveal next blockbuster Android update tonight
Immich 1.104 Brings Direct Editing and Email Notifications
The latest Immich 1.104 release allows editing and deleting assets directly in the UI, SMTP email notifications, bug fixes, and more
These cool KDE Plasma features could woo you from Windows
If you're having trouble finding the right Linux desktop, KDE Plasma has a few tricks that could sway you
Radxa Zero 3E SBC offers gigabit Ethernet and PoE in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
Radxa officially supports an image with Debian 11 using XFCE desktop environment
Announcing Istio 1.22.0
Announcing Istio latest version (new release)
Rescuezilla 2.5 has been released today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
SUSE Liberty Linux rides to the rescue as CentOS 7 nears end of life
The world's second-biggest open source company, SUSE, has a solution to offer those firms that are using CentOS 7
Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions out there
Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Introducing the Formatting plugin
So this is not quite an introduction since the plugin has been around for almost a year now, having been released in the 23.04 release but since I never got around to writing a blog about it, here I am
AI should replace clueless managers, not workers
I hate buzzwords. With a passion. Buzzwords are a hallmark of incompetence, superficiality, lack of personality, and then some
DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux
RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop
However, its solid Linux and Mesa mainline support, thanks to Collabora’s efforts, ensures compatibility and ease of use within the Linux ecosystem
"Is This Project Still Maintained?"
If you wander around a lot of open source repositories on the likes of GitHub
I Turned These 4 New Features On After Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 (and You Should Too)
Find out which Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features I turned on to improve my experience — and why you should turn these features on as well
Recent EPEL dnf problems with some EL8 systems
Last week there were several reports about various systems having problems with EPEL-8 repositories
CentOS Stream 8 END OF LIFE
CentOS Stream 8 will reach its end of life on May 31st, 2024. When that happens, the CentOS Infrastructure will follow the standard practice it has been doing since the early days of CentOS Linux
Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 Released
Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 is now available for testing.
Daphile 24.05 Released
Daphile is a minimal operating system for running a digital audio player on a headless computer
TrueNAS CORE 13.3-BETA1 is Now Available
This release has software component updates and security fixes that are in the polishing phase.
EuroLinux 9.4 Release Notes
This version's code name is San Marino - the capital of San Marino, the world's oldest republic
/e/OS v2 live launch on Thursday May 16th
Super happy to announce that /e/OS V2 is just around the corner and is coming with the next update! On this occasion we are going LIVE on next Thursday
FreeBSD 14.1-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 14.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Google Wallet is ditching support for older Android phones and smartwatches
CachyOS’s May Release Adds Bcachefs File System Support
Arch-based CachyOS's newest release brings Bcachefs integration, specialized AI SDK installations, and a handheld-focused Deckify Edition
New NXP i.MX 93-based system-on-modules launched by MYiR, Variscite, and Compulab
It is also compatible with Linux, FreeRTOS, Greenhills, QNX, and VxWorks
An alternative way of saving toolboxes
A previous article in the Fedora Magazine describes how toolboxes can be saved in a container image repository and restored on the same or a different machine
GNU/Linux in Hungary Reaches 3.5% 'Installedbase'/Share (on Desktop/Laptop) [original]
an approach toward 4%
The 187th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 12th, 2024.
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
digiKam Recipes 2024-05-13 released
A new revision of digiKam Recipes is available for your reading pleasure
Ubuntu 24.10 Release Date Set for October 10, 2024
Canonical has published a draft release schedule for Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’
Rocky Linux sponsor offers lifeline for firms using CentOS 7
CentOS 7 reaches its end-of-life on 30 June
Review: Damn Small Linux 2024
Damn Small Linux Damn Small Linux was a business card size (50MB) live CD Linux distribution, based on Debian and Knoppix
Introducing the Enhanced KubuQA: Revolutionising ISO Testing Across Ubuntu Flavors
The Kubuntu Team are thrilled to announce significant updates to KubuQA
