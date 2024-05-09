IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets

A former sales chief is suing IBM's Red Hat for being sacked alongside 20 other white men during the software subsidiary's aggressive diversity push to hire more women and African Americans.

Allan Kingsley Wood, a white man, says he faced race and gender discrimination because of the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) scheme, which set hiring targets for women and minorities.

The case was filed by America First Legal (AFL), which is headed by former Trump administration official Stephen Miller, as part of a broader assault against DEI in businesses, colleges, and the military.

Wood made it clear that he opposed the firm's DEI policies due to his religious and political views.

He 'advocated for hiring based on merit and skill rather than other immutable characteristics,' the complaint says.

Two weeks later, Wood was told his job was being axed along with 21 other staffers.

IBM’s Red Hat Sued by Stephen Miller’s Legal Group for Anti-White Male Bias Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s legal group has sued IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Hat Inc. claiming the company’s diversity goals led to the discriminatory treatment and termination of a former White male employee.

