Open Hardware: Purism, SparkFun, Pimoroni/Pi, Ham Radio
-
Purism ☛ Get Your Hands on the Librem 5 for Just $699
With the Librem 5 hardware kill switches, you can be sure that your phone is not recording or transmitting any data when you don’t want it to.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-05-10 [Older] Next-Gen RFID Powerhouse with M7E Hecto
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-05-08 [Older] What Is Tilt Compensation?
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and 256GB SSD Available for $125.00
The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5
-
Hackaday ☛ GitHub Hosts Ham Radio [Ed: GitHub is an attack on Free software and enthusiasts, i.e. it is antithetical to Ham Radio]
[Alex R2AUK] has been busy creating version two of a homebrew all-band ham radio transceiver. The unit has a number of features you don’t always see in homebrew radios. It covers the 80, 40, 30, 20, 17, 15, 12, and 10 meter bands. The receiver is a single-IF design with AGC. The transmitter provides up to 10W for CW and 5W for single sideband operations. There’s a built-in keyer, too. A lot of the documentation is in Russian (including the video below, which is part of a playlist). But translation tools are everywhere, so if you don’t speak Russian, you can still probably figure it out.