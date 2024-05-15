Debian’s Decision to Cut KeePassXC Features Sparked Debate
KeePassXC, an open-source password manager renowned for its robust security features and cross-platform compatibility, has recently been spotlighted. Here’s what it’s all about.
A few days ago, an Ubuntu user noted that the browser integration feature for KeePassXC had vanished, rendering the corresponding browser extension non-functional. As you can guess, this feature is essential, as it significantly justifies using such password managers.
A follow-up check by a member of the KeePassXC team revealed that the Debian developer had removed some functionalities from the application. When he requested that the original functionalities be restored, Julian Klode, Debian Developer and Ubuntu Core Developer answered...