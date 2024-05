EasyOS 5.8.2 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



I have uploaded version 5.8.2; however, the menu item "Rollback to previous version" in the initrd does not work.

I checked the logic of the code carefully before releasing 5.8.2. Updated a 5.6.7 installation to 5.8.2 ok; however, when I tried to rollback to 5.6.7, it failed. I discovered that busybox grep in the initrd does not recognize the "-A" option.

I need to sort that, either tonight or tomorrow, and will follow up with version 5.8.3.

