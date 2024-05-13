Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on May 13, 2024



Highlights of Firefox 126 include adding “Linux” to Firefox for Android’s User-Agent string in an attempt to fix some website compatibility issues, renaming Firefox for Android’s “add-ons” settings to “Extensions” for consistency with Firefox for desktop and addons.mozilla.org, and enabling AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

For web developers, Firefox 126 introduces an option to disable or enable the Developer Tools’ Split console feature, support for CSS Custom :state() and CustomStateSet, and support for IDBFactory.databases for enumeration of IndexedDB databases.

Read on