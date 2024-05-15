Today in Techrights
[Video] LinuxFest Northwest is Letting GAFAM Take Over (and Why It's Hard to Resist)
Microsoft and LinuxFest Northwest
At This Pace (and Rate) It Won't Take Long for Android to Unseat Windows in Russia
Operating System Market Share Russian Federation
[Video] The High Cost of High-Level Tools and High-Level Programming Languages
Windows and Microsoft-style teaching remain a barrier to simple programming
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Some more Linux news
Africa is Still Android
Operating System Market Share Africa: May 2024
Windows Falls to 10% in Uganda, It Was 94% in 2010
Microsoft fell from market dominance to (soon) single digit (percent-wise).
Grouping Our Archives by Week
No more 'numbers lottery', the clustering is based on dates
Links 14/05/2024: Bounties on Terrible Patents, China Censors Dissidents Internationally via Attack Dogs
Links for the day
Gemini Links 14/05/2024: Server Failure Swallows rawtext.club
Links for the day
Links 14/05/2024: SoftBank and ARM Chasing Hype, "Why Are You Working?"
Links for the day
Links 14/05/2024: Microsoft Edelman Works for Climate Change Deniers, NATO Draws a Cyber Red Line in Tensions With Russia
Links for the day
Feasibility of Self-Hosting is About More Than Speeds
Speed helps, but the Internet (Net) is a global, interconnected system that no single person or company or government fully controls
IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 13, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, May 13, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Watching Our Videos Before We Write Articles for Them
It has long been possible
Microsoft is Measured at Lower Than Apple in Niger (Of Course Android Dominates)
Niger's OS share (as measured by Web sites) is subjected to significant fluctuations because it's not highly connected
Refuting the Ludicrous, Laughable Idea I Don't (or Cannot) Code
I've written code for 30 years
[Meme] "Talk is Cheap. Show Me the Code." - Linus Torvalds
be like Chad
Doing the Site From Home (What I Always Wanted to Do)
Even some of the hosting was done from home (since 2020)
