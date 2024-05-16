Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
Techstrong Group ☛ Three Reasons DevOps Should Consider Rocky Linux 9.4
Anyone in the DevOps community seeking a rock-solid Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) clone may want to consider the Rocky Linux community’s latest release, Rocky Linux 9.4. This latest version brings improved security features, significant cloud image updates and updated developer tools. For DevOps pros, that means a useful addition to your Linux distro toolkit whether you work on local or cloud containers.
-
KFGO Radio ☛ IBM to add 800 AI-related jobs in Ireland [Ed: Sounds like buzzwords and distraction from the layoffs]
-
Yahoo News ☛ IBM to add 800 AI-related jobs in Ireland
-
Irish Independent ☛ IBM to create 800 new jobs at Irish hubs as tech titan announces AI and cloud projects
IBM says it will create up to 800 jobs in Dublin, Cork and Waterford in a software investment aimed at artificial intelligence, security and cloud technology.