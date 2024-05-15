Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes

The W01 U2500 by 52Pi is a versatile HAT designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 5, offering a unique combination of NVMe SSD expansion and USB 2.5G network capabilities. This compact solution is powered by the reliable Realtek RTL8156BG chipset, ensuring seamless integration with your Raspberry Pi 5 for high-speed data transfer and networking performance.

The Palmshell Slim X2L by RADXA is a compact and powerful mini-PC tailored for modern computing needs. Its versatile design supports a range of applications, from home entertainment to office productivity, and includes optional VESA mount brackets for enhanced adaptability.

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, an expansion board designed to extend the connectivity options of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT+ facilitates the connection of M.2 peripherals, including NVMe drives and AI accelerators, to the Raspberry Pi 5’s PCIe 2.0 interface, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 500 MB/s.

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!

Governments should set the standard for improving routing security. This is crucial because many government services are considered critical infrastructure, and they have a significant role in establishing best practices for running safe and secure networks. Until recently, the US Federal Government faced challenges in this area. As the child of two dedicated civil servants, it was particularly disappointing for me to see that the US Government was falling so far behind in such an important area.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Endless OS 6 is here more than a year after Endless OS 5 featuring a refined look and feel across all the core apps on top of the GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which brings a new dark style preference, improved screenshot and screen recording, as well as updated apps.

Dubbed “Wynsdey”, Manjaro Linux 24.0 appears to be the first GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.9, which was released over the weekend. I don’t know how the Manjaro Linux team pulled this off, but good for them, showing the rest of the distro maintainers how to do it.

Raspberry Pi 5 was released in October 2024 with powerful components like the Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, as well as a VideoCore VII graphics card capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies.

Highlights of Firefox 126 include zstd (Zstandard) compression support for web content, AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs, and support for the Catalan language in Firefox Translations.

Arriving a little over 9 months after Rescuezilla 2.4, the Rescuezilla 2.5 release is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. To provide users with the best possible support for new hardware, the Rescuezilla devs also provide builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

