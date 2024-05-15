Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes
Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various :about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.
Firefox 127 also adds a new “Close duplicate tabs” option in the “List all tabs” tab bar widget and the tab context menu (see the screenshots below to see it in action), and adds support for resolving HTTPS DNS records with the operating system’s DNS resolver on Linux, Android 10 and later, and Windows 11.