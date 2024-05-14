You might have heard of long-pole problems: when you are packing a tent, its bag needs to be at least as big as the longest pole. (This is my preferred etymology; there are others.) In garbage collection, the long pole is the longest chain of object references; there is no way you can algorithmically speed up pointer-chasing of (say) a long linked-list.

As a GC author, some of your standard tools can mitigate the long-pole problem, and some don’t apply.

Parallelism doesn’t help: a baby takes 9 months, no matter how many people you assign to the problem. You need to visit each node in the chain, one after the other, and having multiple workers available to process those nodes does not get us there any faster. Parallelism does help in general, of course, but doesn’t help for long poles.

You can apply concurrency: instead of stopping the user’s program (the mutator) to enumerate live objects, you trace while the mutator is running. This can happen on mutator threads, interleaved with allocation, via what is known as incremental tracing. Or it can happen in dedicated tracing threads, which is what people usually mean when they refer to concurrent tracing. Though it does impose some coordination overhead on the mutator, the pause-time benefits are such that most production garbage collectors do trace concurrently with the mutator, if they have the development resources to manage the complexity.

Then there is partitioning: instead of tracing the whole graph all the time, try to just trace part of it and just reclaim memory for that part. In most programs the odds of a long pole are proportional to the graph size, and so tracing a graph subset should reduce total pause time.

The usual way to partition is generational, in which the main program allocates into a nursery, and objects that survive a few collections then get promoted into old space.