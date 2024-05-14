Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and Linux User Space
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 281
In the last ~10 years we’ve seen a lot of changes happen in the GNU/Linux and open source world. So what do we think will happen over the next decade? What about the future of the web? With guest host Jim from 2.5 Admins.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 370: Interview with GloriousEggroll about Proton-GE, Nobara, and more
-
Destination Linux 370: Interview with GloriousEggroll about Proton-GE, Nobara, and more
00:01:04 Interview with Glorious Eggroll
00:10:32 Proton-GE
00:16:50 Motivations
00:19:26 Lutris booth at SCaLE 21x
00:22:47 Lutris
00:28:10 Nobara Linux
00:35:49 Update to Fedora 40
00:38:28 Umu, the Unified GNU/Linux Wine Game Launcher
00:48:08 Anti-Cheat
00:54:12 Cloud Gaming
00:57:36 League of Legends
01:03:56 Developer Excitment
01:07:56 Biggest Challenges
01:10:15 FSR
01:12:41 Typical Workday
01:16:50 Advice
01:22:21 Lighting Round
01:30:41 Outro
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:18: Open Source Isn't Safe! [Ed: Helping a Microsoft FUD campaign]