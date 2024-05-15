Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hackaday ☛ PCB Design Review: HDMI To LVDS Sony Vaio LCD Devboard
Today, we revisit another board from [Exentio] – a HDMI/DVI to LVDS transmitter for the Sony Vaio P display. This board is cool to review – it has a high-speed serial interface, a parallel interface, a healthy amount of power distribution that can be tricky to route, and many connectors to look over.
Hackaday ☛ 3D Print A Drill-Powered Helicopter Toy Because It’s Simply Fun
These days, you can get a fully remote-control helicopter that you can fly around your house for about $30. Maybe less. Back in the day, kids had to make do with far simpler toys, like spinning discs that just flew up in the air. [JBV Creative] has built a toy just like that with his 3D printer. It may be simple, but it also looks pretty darn fun.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Alvik is a 3-wheel robot designed for STEAM education
Arduino Education’s Arduino Alvik is a 3-wheel educational robot that was initially unveiled at the Bett 2024 show in London and designed to teach robotics, programming, and other STEAM subjects. The robot is based on an Arduino Nano ESP32 board and comes with a set of nineteen lessons designed by Arduino Education’s team in collaboration with teachers so that students can learn the basics of IoT, get started with MicroPython, and get themselves familiar with various physics and engineering concepts.
CNX Software ☛ ardEEG shield works with Arduino UNO R4 WiFi for biosignals measurement
PiEEG has launched the ardEEG shield specially designed for the Arduino UNO R4 WiFi and capable of measuring biosignals such as those used in electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and electrocardiography (ECG). PiEEG, led by Ildar Rakhmatulin, Research Associate at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, launched the PiEEG shield for Raspberry Pi to enable brain-computer interfaces last year, and now the company has been working on the equivalent design for Arduino with the ardEEG shield equipped with eight channel taking input from wet or dry electrodes.
Arduino ☛ This small device enables users to feel braille through haptics
For the visually impaired community, most of their interactions on mobile phones are confined to text-to-speech (TTS) interfaces that read portions of the screen aloud. Dynamic braille displays also exist as a tactile means of communication, but their prices can get close to $15,000, putting them out of reach for most people.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun M7E Hecto is a simultaneous RFID Reader with USB-C connectivity and a range of up to 5m
SparkFun has announced the M7E Hecto, a ‘simultaneous’ RFID reader in a compact form factor and high-performance capabilities. The RFID reader is powered by Jadak’s Hecto module (M7E-HECTO) from the ThingMagic series which offers a wide RF output range from 0 dBm to +27 dBm and reads up to 300 tags/second. SparkFun M7E Hecto builds on the much older M6E Nano RFID reader, adding a USB-C port, increasing the read rate from 150 tags/second, and reducing power consumption.
Alejandro Piñeiro: First time on the Embedded Open Source Summit: talking about the rpi5
Some weeks ago I attended for the first time the Embedded Open Source Summit. Igalia had a booth that allowed to showcase the work that we have been doing during the past years. Several igalians also gave talks there.
I gave a talk titled “Raspberry Pi 5: Challenges and Solutions in Bringing up an OpenGL/Vulkan Driver for a New GPU”, where I provided an introduction about Igalia contributions to maintain the OpenGL/Vulkan stack for the Raspberry Pi, focusing on the challenges to implement the Mesa support for the Raspberry Pi 5, the last device from that series, that was release on October 2023.
Jeff Geerling ☛ microSD cards' SBC days are numbered
For years, SBCs that aren't Raspberry Pis experimented with eMMC and M.2 storage interfaces. While the Raspberry Pi went from full-size SD card in the first generation to microSD in every generation following (Compute Modules excluded), other vendors like Radxa, Orange Pi, Banana Pi, etc. have been all over the place.
Still, most of the time a fallback microSD card slot remains.