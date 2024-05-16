Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (sssd and tcpdump), Red Hat (.NET 7.0, .NET 8.0, expat, kernel, and kernel-rt), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (kernel, postgresql15, postgresql16, python-arcomplete, python-Fabric, python-PyGithub, python- antlr4-python3-runtime, python-avro, python-chardet, python-distro, python- docker, python-fakeredis, python-fixedint, pyth, and python3), and Ubuntu (linux-bluefield).
Security Week ☛ Threat Actors Abuse Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub to Distribute Multiple Information Stealers
Russian-speaking threat actors are caught abusing a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub profile to distribute information stealers posing as legitimate software.
Silicon Angle ☛ Cofense warns that sophisticated phishing campaign is targeting Meta business accounts
A new report released today by phishing detection and response solutions company Cofense Inc. warns that Meta Platforms Inc. business accounts are being targeted by a sophisticated phishing campaign. The report details a phishing operation that has the ability to bypass multifactor authentication protections, which are meant to prevent accounts from unauthorized access.
TechTarget ☛ Google discloses 2 zero-day vulnerabilities in less than a week
Google released fixed versions to address the two vulnerabilities in its Chrome web browser, but the updates will roll out in stages with no specific dates available.
TechTarget ☛ What is a cloud security engineer, and how do I become one?
A cloud security engineer has specific responsibilities for helping to secure cloud infrastructure, applications and IT assets.