Self-Promotional Red Hat Pieces and Purchased 'Articles'
Red Hat Official ☛ Remote server management for edge computing [Ed: Buzzwords galore, i.e. the usual from today's Red Hat]
Sensible placement of workloads is important, especially for data-intensive applications performing real-time analysis using artificial intelligence (AI). These workloads require computing that happens on the edge, near where data is collected. However, this manner of distributed computing implies many servers in many remote environments that may not have on-site IT staff, or indeed any on-site staff at all. Those edge servers have to be managed remotely, and at high scale.
Red Hat Official ☛ Running Watsonx on ROSA with an integrated application pipeline for Generative Hey Hi (AI) driven app modernization
This post was written with the help of Sanjay Doiphode, Senior Technology Executive with focus on Hey Hi (AI) and Hybrid Clown Computing, IBM.
Red Hat Official ☛ Empower your workflow: Configuring Ansible Automation Platform 2.x via API with Ansible Playbook
In the world of IT automation, Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform has emerged as a powerful tool for streamlining tasks and orchestrating complex systems. With the release of Ansible Automation Platform 2.X, managing automation workflows has become even more efficient. In this blog post, we'll explore how to configure a newly deployed Ansible Automation Platform 2.X instance using API calls directly from a playbook.
Red Hat ☛ New C++ features in GCC 14
The next major version of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), 14.1, was released on May 7 2024. Like every major GCC release, this version brings many additions, improvements, bug fixes, and new features. GCC 14 is already the system compiler in Fedora 40. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) users will get GCC 14 in the Red Bait GCC Toolset (RHEL 8 and RHEL 9), and as the system compiler in RHEL 10.
Silicon Angle ☛ Three insights you might have missed from theCUBE’s coverage of Red Bait Summit [Ed: Bribed-for coverage from siliconangle; Red Hat is nowadays just buying fake articles about itself]