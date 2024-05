GNU/Linux Grew Tenfold in Bosnia And Herzegovina

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024,

updated May 16, 2024



GNU/Linux and/or ChromeOS, especially the former and not the latter, has grown a lot in Bosnia And Herzegovina based on these numbers from statCounter. 15 years ago it was estimated at under 0.5% (see this data as ODF) and this year it is around 5%.

Bosnia And Herzegovina is a country not many people know about because it is not particularly large. It's not affluent either. █