Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Mabox Linux - Manjaro-based desktop distribution
Mabox Linux is a lightweight, ready to use OpenBox Desktop rolling-release powered by Manjaro.
Mabox is built on top of the Manjaro stable branch, powered by LTS kernel, featuring 100% complete and stable Openbox window manager.
The distro includes hand-crafted utilities and scripts to provide a streamlined Desktop experience. Things like very configurable and hackable menus, dynamic menus and sidepanels, quick tiling, and the Mabox Colorizer.
4MLinux - mini Linux distribution
4MLinux is a small, lightweight, independent, general-purpose Linux distribution with a strong focus on the following four “M” of computing...