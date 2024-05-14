Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Mabox Linux is a lightweight, ready to use OpenBox Desktop rolling-release powered by Manjaro.

Mabox is built on top of the Manjaro stable branch, powered by LTS kernel, featuring 100% complete and stable Openbox window manager.

The distro includes hand-crafted utilities and scripts to provide a streamlined Desktop experience. Things like very configurable and hackable menus, dynamic menus and sidepanels, quick tiling, and the Mabox Colorizer.