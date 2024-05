posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: Immich 1.104 Brings Direct Editing and Email Notifications —

Immich, the open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has just released version 1.104, packed with new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

As we informed you earlier this month, the project has transitioned to full-time under the wing of FUTO, which is committed to funding the software’s development. Now, let’s see what’s new in this release.